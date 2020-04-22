SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Into the fourth week of Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order, and a lot of families are starting to really feel it. Not just the restlessness, the financial uncertainty is pretty significant too.

And while many families got a federal stimulus check, there's a bubble of young adults who also lost their jobs but are ineligible. Michelle Knoettgen is a single mom of two in Surprise. Her 18-year-old son, who happens to still be a senior in high school, lost his job just like she did, but because of the federal stimulus guidelines, there's no exception. He falls in a group of young adults getting bypassed for help right now.

"My son and I both lost our jobs on March 20. We worked in a local diner here in town and we were both laid off," Knoettgen said.

She was a server for the last five years and when take-out and pick-ups couldn't keep up, she lost her job and so did her son, Joe, who was a busboy.

"You go from making tips every day to nothing. And so we applied for unemployment, and that was slow going. Finally, that came through. I applied for my son also but got a letter saying he didn't qualify because he worked part-time and didn't have enough in the quarterly amount. So I was like, 'Well, OK.' So then the stimulus came out and he was bypassed on that also," Knoettgen said.

"It's been really difficult for him, especially just starting out at 18," she said.

So, in addition to missing out on his senior prom and graduation, Joe is also ineligible for unemployment and federal aid. Any young adult, 17 to 24 years old who was claimed as a dependent by their parents, isn't eligible for the $1,200 government stimulus check or $500 child bonus.

"My boyfriend, his daughter also turned 18 in October and she's away at college in Tucson and had to come back because, you know, the university closed. She still has to pay rent and everything. She lost her job. She can't get unemployment, and she didn't get a stimulus, and again, she still has to pay rent. So it's really difficult for everybody that age," Michelle said.

Michelle says she and her boys are probably better off than a lot of other families right now, so they're counting every blessing and just tightening the budget, living a little more modestly.

"Yeah, we're trying to stay home and just really watch what we're doing because you don't know what's coming around the corner. I'm trying to save all my money!" she said.

So she's staying positive, hoping the longer this extends, perhaps the powers that be will readjust the guidelines to help more people, like those young adults who got left out this time.