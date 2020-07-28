SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- With their masks on, 11-year-old twins Jenna and Jordyn head into the YMCA in Scottsdale for another day of activities and adjusting to a new normal.
"It's very stressful,” said, mom, Stacey Johnson.
Her girls started going to the Y at the beginning of summer. Johnson is an x-ray tech and needed child care help like many frontline workers.
When schools closed across Arizona in March, Valley of the Sun YMCA opened 9 emergency child care centers in Arizona and then added two more, bringing the total to 11.
“At the height, we were seeing 250 kids a day,” Emergency Response Coordinator Jenna Cooper said.
The Valley of the Sun YMCA says it only knows of one COVID-19 case out of all its child care facilities in the state.
According to the Y, one employee, who didn't work with kids, tested positive for COVID-19 back in March.
“We have strict hand washing before or after every activity, we have social distancing and we really believe that is making the impact, making sure we don’t have any cases or outbreaks,” Cooper said.
Nationally, the YMCA of the USA says it cared for more than 40,000 kids across the country during state lockdowns and didn’t have any known covid outbreaks.
So, after four-plus months of watching kids during the pandemic, what’s the secret to keeping them safe?
“We keep the same group of ten kids together in a pod throughout the whole week so the idea there is they are in the same group going from activity to activity so we’re eliminating the germ spread between different groups of children throughout the center,” Cooper said.
When kids enter the Y, they get their temperature checked. Everyone six and older is required to wear a mask.
Staff members frequently clean high-touch areas like tables and chairs and give camp goers their own materials. Everything is separated, no sharing like before!
But, the most important thing is teaching the kids about slowing the spread and how they each play a role.
“We have to keep washing our hands, if we have a snack, when we are done with the gym, we wash our hands, before the gym, and that’s how you keep people safe,” camp goer Jenna Johnson said.
Staff members put a stamp or star on their hands and the kids have to wash everything off, which can take anywhere from 20 to 40 seconds.
“We are doing it every 30 minutes so before or after each activity so for them (schools) it would be at the change of every subject so if you are switching from math to science you should take a break to wash the hands,” Cooper said.
Another creative way the YMCA is reinforcing social distancing is through “airplane arms” which helps the little ones space out.
“We talk about fingertip to fingertip to all your friends so that’s something they can practice and get used to,” Cooper said.
But, keeping kids away from each other isn't easy.
“Social distancing has been a learning experience, kids love being next to kids, they are very physical, they love to get hugs and give hugs to each other, social distancing has been challenging,” Cooper said.
That's why the YMCA Scottsdale marks the floor with x’s that are all six feet apart.
“With continued education about the pandemic and why we are doing the social distancing, it has helped them understand it and embrace it” Cooper said.
The kids admit it's natural for them to want to be close, but they’re adapting to the changes.
“We want to be like right next to our friends to talk to them and sometimes they are like back up a bit to be six feet apart and it gets easier,” Jenna said.
Her twin, Jordyn, agrees.
“Yes, it has gotten easier,” Jordyn said.
That makes mom Stacey feel good, knowing her daughters are ready for the changes that will come once they start in-person learning again.
“Not only are they teaching them the necessary steps of social distancing but at the end of the day, they absolutely love it and look forward to coming back,” Stacey said.