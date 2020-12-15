PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a historic day at The Phoenix Veteran Affairs Health Care System, with 94-year-old World War II veteran John Mohun becoming the first in Arizona to get a COVID 19-vaccine.

"Well, they needed some volunteers, and you guys have been keeping me alive, so why shouldn't I try it," said Mohun. "I would have died if I didn't come in here."

First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Arizona The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in the state of Arizona.

The World War II vet got his shot, along with a dozen other health care providers around 11:30 Tuesday morning.

The Phoenix VA was one of the first of 37 VA sites around the country to receive a shipment of the Pfizer's Vaccine, with early doses going to front-line health care workers and veterans living in long-term care units.

"So many people have put their lives on the line to care for these folks, and this is a way for us to begin to do something very real, beyond what we've done to bring the beginning of the end to this pandemic," said Dr. Felipe Gutierrez, with Phoenix VA Health Care System.

But while the Phoenix VA is now using its vaccines, other health care providers in Maricopa County are waiting until Thursday to start giving shots. So why the wait?

Dr. Ross Goldberg is President of The Arizona Medical Association.

He said the logistics of setting up drive-thru vaccine sites, organizing appointments for patients, and protecting the vaccine itself, which must be stored at extremely cold temperatures, require a couple of days of extra planning.

FAQ: What you should know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in Arizona between Monday, Dec. 14 and Wednesday, Dec. 16. The first doses of the Moderna vaccine, once approved, should arrive the week of Dec. 21.

"This isn't a race," said Goldberg. "We're all trying to make sure that we're safe and good at getting it out, so I'm ok waiting a couple extra days if it means we have much better information and a better system in place, so it goes smoothly for everyone."

More than 384,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in Arizona by the end of December.