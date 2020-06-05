PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego called Gov. Doug Ducey this morning for their first talk since before the COVID-19 crisis.

"I found out about the curfew from Twitter. I called the governor this morning and said we need to have better lines of communication, and he agreed," Gallego said.

A lot has changed in the last few months with the closing down of non-essential businesses, reopening our economy, then ordering a statewide curfew to curtail unrest from police protests.

A lot of people were surprised Gallego, the mayor of the biggest city in the state where most of the protests have been playing out, only found out about the governor's emergency curfew, on social media.

Governor Ducey declares state of emergency following protests Governor Ducey announced on Twitter that after speaking with local leaders, he has declared a statewide Declaration of Emergency with a curfew in place starting at 8 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. and will expire at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, June 8 unless if is extended further.

She tells us the two agreed to work more closely together as we collectively fight division on our streets and a growing deadly pandemic.

The governor's tweet Sunday afternoon:

NOTICE:At the request of local leaders and in coordination with state and local law enforcement, I’m issuing a statewide Declaration of Emergency, with a curfew in place starting at 8:00 p.m. tonight and effective for one week. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 31, 2020

The tweet announced a statewide, week-long emergency curfew, saying he was acting at the request of local leaders and in coordination with law enforcement.

He now admits he didn't reach out to Arizona mayors directly, but their chiefs of police instead.

"I reached out to the chiefs directly Sunday. There was a lot of focus on policing and public safety, and I wanted to make some decisions," Ducey said in Thursday's news briefing.

"He did commit to me that if there should ever be a similar situation in the future, that I would hear about it directly from his office and not from Twitter," Gallego said.

Gallego knows these are unprecedented times with tension from an ongoing pandemic and racial and social unrest at a boiling point.

"The diversity of people who've been active in this debate makes me very optimistic that we're at a time of real change," Gallego said.

She says she's seeing stakeholders from all walks of life come to the table to make Phoenix stronger moving forward.

And while there's a vast divide in a push to either get more officers on the streets or defund the department altogether, she says the compromise will come from a willingness to listen.

"You can't say everyone has the same reason for going into policing, just as you cannot say that everyone has the same reason for being out and protesting. But we have to hear each other," Gallego said.

She says we also have to be mindful of the ongoing health risks, with a specific plea to young adults, the biggest group contracting and spreading COVID-19, despite almost always personally recovering.

"Please think about the people who you love -- your grandparents, your parents who might be vulnerable to COVID-19. Think about individuals who are fighting cancer or diabetes or other conditions that will make them more vulnerable," said Gallego. "And know when you make your decision about whether or not to go out to a nightclub without a mask, know that it is not a decision that just impacts you. You're taking other people's lives into your hands."

COVID-19 is another reason she says she wouldn't support any plans to host the upcoming Republican National Convention. Some say organizers are still trying for 50,000 guests, far exceeding the 10 maximum for safe social distancing state and federal health experts are advising right now.

"I have not seen any plan that indicates to me that we could have an intense gathering where more than 50,000 people are in a small space for sustained long periods of time without spreading COVID-19," Gallego said.