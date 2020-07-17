PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- While most Arizona schools are kicking off the new year online, digital learning just isn't an option for a lot of families.
An estimated 29 percent of students don't have internet access. The state just launched a new technology task force to tackle the digital divide. It is comprised of business, community and education leaders, including Avondale Elementary School District Superintendent Betsy Hargrove and Gilbert Public Schools Executive Director of Technology Jon Castelhano.
Thanks to a voter approved override, Avondale Elementary School District was prepared for online learning. Every student already had a device, however not every family had the bandwidth to use it.
“It's incredibly heartbreaking to have families who are ready to go and our kids are ready to engage in this new model and excited about it only to find out they weren't able to do it,” said Hargrove. “Here's a device, but the connectivity wasn't there.”
The district spent all summer, like many others, working to roll-out additional hotspots.
“That's not a long-term solution, that is a short-term fix to what we hope will be a long-term solution that will come from working with our municipalities, with organizations, local community business leaders and state agencies,” said Hargrove.
Gilbert Public Schools was in a similar situation with plenty of devices and not enough connectivity.
“We work closely with one of the local cable companies and they have a program out there for families that may have been in need of connectivity,” said Castelhano.
The State Technology Task Force has met twice so far and will meet again next week to map-out their priorities.
“I think that if you look across the state, there's pockets of areas that just did not have connectivity and it's just very sporadic on where that may be but also it rises to the top because there's still places that don't have electricity,” said Castelhano.
This has long been the case. The silver lining of the pandemic is maybe now, stakeholders will finally do something about it.
“If we can look at the positive changes and shift that we can make in education, how we educate, how we connect with kids and families, not just during the school day but during those out of school hours through digital connectivity then absolutely, you bet, that's a win that we can say is a collateral benefit we were not counting on and we appreciate it,” said Hargrove