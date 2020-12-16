GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Residents at a Gilbert care home finally have hope.
The COVID-19 vaccine means they could soon see their family with fewer restrictions. This comes after months of social distancing.
"They've been good to come here but stay the distance," said Higley House Care Home resident LaVerne Terbush. "One stays outside the door, and I'm in the back room."
She misses her grandson.
"It gives me complete relief and complete happiness to be able to be with him," said Terbush.
To keep everyone safe, only one visitor is allowed inside the home at a time.
"We've been very, very careful about letting people in," said Higley House co-owner, Richard Hapan. "That's why it's hard for our people to not receive visitors and guests, especially family members."
"This is the worry for everybody," said Terbush.
The COVID-19 vaccine means they're closer to stopping the worry of spreading the virus.
"I think that would give us more leeway to receive visitors, to go to doctor's appointments and do a lot of things," said Higley House co-owner Ruben Barranco.
"We encourage people, especially our staff, to get the vaccine, but we are not forcing them to do it," said Hapan.
The care home owners said they're in touch with state and county health departments to make that happen.
"According to the state, the personnel of CVS or Walgreens will reach out to us and bring the vaccine into our facilities and administer them to our residents," said Barranco.
They don't have a date scheduled yet, but Terbush wants that shot ASAP, so she can finally embrace her grandson.
"I'm gonna run up and hug him," said Terbush.