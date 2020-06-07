PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- This week, the state saw a record number of hospitalizations, ICU beds, and ventilator use for coronavirus patients in a single day. A doctor with the state's largest hospital system is now speaking out in hopes you'll start following social distancing guidelines.

Banner Health has taken the brunt of the pandemic. Their hospitals care for roughly half of all COVID-19 patients in Arizona.

New Arizona COVID-19 hospitalization data shows record-high metrics "I think now you see the effects of Memorial Day weekend," said Honor Health's Chief Quality and Clinical Value Officer Dr. Stephanie Jackson.

This week, they saw a single-day record for several COVID-19 hospital metrics. Doctors at Banner Health has seen a steep incline in ventilator use and their ICU beds are near capacity. Banner Health's Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Marjorie Bessel said it's from the state reopening and people not following social distancing guidelines such as staying six feet apart, not going into large crowds, and wearing a mask in public.

"We know that people are not exquisitely following the recommendations, so we ask that people follow those activities," said Dr. Bessel.

Dr. Bessel said more coronavirus patients are hitting the emergency department as well as their extracorporeal membrane oxygenation [ECMO] machines.

"The sickest of the sick that need to go onto ECMO have also been high in numbers. On Friday, we had to put ourselves on a list so we can no longer accept those patients," said Dr. Bessel.

Arizona's Department of Health Service's Dr. Cara Christ said on Thursday that the state is monitoring the recent spike in cases. She said hospitalizations are up, 78% to be exact for non-COVID-19 patients. The remaining 22% are coronavirus patients.