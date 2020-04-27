WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Family members are grieving the loss of a Winslow medical worker who died from COVID-19. Arneice Brown had been working at the Little Colorado Medical Center since 2004 as a patient care technician until the virus took her life last week.
Brown’s son, Darius Thomas, says she caught the coronavirus a couple of weeks ago. Thomas described his mom’s symptoms as mild. Then her health took a turn for the worse.
“She was happy, you know, saying she was going back to work,” says Thomas. “And it just hit her.”
Thomas says his mom was reaching the end of her quarantine when she died Thursday. The 55-year-old had some health issues, says Thomas, but he’s urging everyone to take stay-at-home orders seriously to protect everyone.
“Everybody’s worried about work and making money and stuff, but they’re not worried about the lives that are in danger,” says Thomas.
“She was the light of our day, the sunshine of our unit,” says Leslie Fusaro-Dean, the chief nursing officer at Little Colorado Medical Center.
The facility serves the Navajo Nation, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. Fusaro-Dean says the 25-bed hospital had expanded capacity in preparation for an influx of coronavirus patients. She says Brown, like all hospital staff, wore a mask though she didn’t do a lot of direct patient care in recent years.
“She just made people that were staying in the hospital feel comfortable,” says Thomas. “That’s the person she was at work and outside of work.”
Thomas is having a difficult time grieving with the family. He can’t even hug his dad and brother because they are currently quarantined, awaiting their COVID-19 test results. Thomas says he’ll miss his mom, and he’s heartbroken his children didn’t have more time with their grandmother.
“My mom wasn’t just my mom. She was my best friend. She was my motivation to keep me going,” says Thomas. “It’s never going to be the same.”
The family is accepting donations for services. You can contribute by contacting the Winslow Santa Fe Credit Union at (928)289-2962 or Greer’s Mortuary of Winslow at (928)289-3335.