PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Bethanie Mattek-Sands has been using her time away from work to clean out her Valley home. Recently, the 20th-ranked doubles player on the WTA Tour was going through old Wimbledon towels.

"Wimbledon, I think it's one of those iconic tournaments that maybe made it more real for everyone, not even postponed. Wimbledon is next in 2021," said Mattek-Sands from her Valley home.

tennis player

Recently, the 20th-ranked doubles player on the WTA Tour was going through old Wimbledon towels.

Wimbledon was canceled on Wednesday morning for the first time since World War II.

"For Wimbledon, it's all about the details. That's why I think it's an icon, not only in the tennis world but the sports world."

Mattek-Sands suffered a gruesome injury during the 2017 Wimbledon tournament. She returned to play in 2018 and was planning to compete this year. Despite the ups and downs, Wimbledon is a special place for Mattek-Sands.

Mattek-Sands

"For Wimbledon, it's all about the details," said Mattek-Sands.

"My goal, as soon as I started doing rehab, was to get back on the horse per se and play another match on grass," said Mattek-Sands about her injury.

"Biggest challenge was mentally because how do I feel about stepping back on to the grass? I had a moment in 2018 where I went back to the court I got hurt on. I sat down and had a conversation with the grass. I needed to put it in the past. After that, I had great 2018 Wimbledon," added Mattek-Sands. "We're all being forced out of comfort zones and routines and I will say I'm a little bit more comfortable with it because of injuries because that interrupted a lot of my goals and systems. What do I do to adapt and adjust?"

Mattek-Sands was also planning to head to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics.  She won gold in 2016 and becomes a rare five-year reigning gold medal winner.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you