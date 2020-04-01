PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Bethanie Mattek-Sands has been using her time away from work to clean out her Valley home. Recently, the 20th-ranked doubles player on the WTA Tour was going through old Wimbledon towels.
"Wimbledon, I think it's one of those iconic tournaments that maybe made it more real for everyone, not even postponed. Wimbledon is next in 2021," said Mattek-Sands from her Valley home.
Wimbledon was canceled on Wednesday morning for the first time since World War II.
"For Wimbledon, it's all about the details. That's why I think it's an icon, not only in the tennis world but the sports world."
Mattek-Sands suffered a gruesome injury during the 2017 Wimbledon tournament. She returned to play in 2018 and was planning to compete this year. Despite the ups and downs, Wimbledon is a special place for Mattek-Sands.
"My goal, as soon as I started doing rehab, was to get back on the horse per se and play another match on grass," said Mattek-Sands about her injury.
"Biggest challenge was mentally because how do I feel about stepping back on to the grass? I had a moment in 2018 where I went back to the court I got hurt on. I sat down and had a conversation with the grass. I needed to put it in the past. After that, I had great 2018 Wimbledon," added Mattek-Sands. "We're all being forced out of comfort zones and routines and I will say I'm a little bit more comfortable with it because of injuries because that interrupted a lot of my goals and systems. What do I do to adapt and adjust?"
Mattek-Sands was also planning to head to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics. She won gold in 2016 and becomes a rare five-year reigning gold medal winner.