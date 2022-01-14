PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix nurse Vonni Miller is enjoying the day with her granddaughter, but like many Arizonans, she's got serious concerns about the sky-rocketing number of COVID-19 cases across the state. "I think we all know somebody that has tested positive," said Miller. "I know people that have died from the disease."

On Friday, Arizona's Department of Health Services broke a new record, with 20,257 COVID-19 cases reported in a single day. Will Humble, executive director with the Arizona Public Health Association, said the stats from the state might be misleading because so many people are not reporting the results of their at-home COVID-19 test kits.

"So many people are using the antigen test to figure out whether they've been exposed and whether they are infected or not," said Humble. "Very few people are reporting that into their county health departments because there is no easy mechanism to do it and it's a hassle."

Arizona passes grim pandemic milestone with 25,000 COVID-19 deaths The Department of Health Services reported 10 additional COVID-19 deaths, raising the pandemic's death toll to 25,002.

Humble thinks the 20,000 cases reported Friday are more like 40,000. Humble expects the numbers to get even worse, with Arizona expected to hit its peak of infections around the end of the month, and peak in hospitalizations, the middle of next month.

But there is good news behind these statistics, said Humble. Omicron is far less lethal than the delta variant, resulting in fewer severe illnesses, which means 20,000 cases on Friday is very different than 20,000 cases a year ago. "That was a much more severe illness, lower in the lungs, much more likely to cause pneumonia, more likely to need hospital care and cause death," said Humble. "People weren't vaccinated except for health care workers and teachers and some seniors."

"It's still bad," said Humble. "There's still a terrible situation in the hospitals. Still, 30% of hospital beds taken up by people with COVID and that is having a chain reaction on types of other care people can get." Humble recommends anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to contact their health care provider.