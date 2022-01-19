GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Amid the holidays and a surge in omicron cases, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests quickly became a hot commodity.
"I feel like if there are people in my community who are immunocompromised, we need those tests," said Karen Golden, who lives in Goodyear. "I have an autoimmune disease."
Golden lives in a 55 and older community that's a mix of homes and RV's in the West Valley. She is just getting over COVID and tried to order the free tests through the United States Postal Service this week but was told her address was already in use.
In the neighborhood Facebook group, Golden says everyone was running into the same issue.
"I tried it three times, and I got the same message," Golden said. "And I wanted to contact them through that, but I had to have a tracking number for the post office. So there really wasn’t a phone number or any way to communicate with them."
Arizona's Family reached out to USPS about the issue and a spokesperson sent the following statement:
The Postal Service is seeing very limited cases of addresses that are not registered as multi-unit buildings which could lead to COVID test kit ordering difficulties. This is occurring in a small percentage of orders. For assistance in the ordering process the USPS recommends filing a service request at https://emailus.usps.com/s/the-postal-store-inquiry or contacting our help desk at 1-800-ASK-USPS, to help address the issue.
The White House said Tuesday that the site was in the initial beta phase ahead of the official launch.
AARP Arizona also releasing the following statement to Arizona's Family:
Any new program has the possibility of glitches in the system. The USPS and the Federal Government are aware of the issue of people in multi-unit housing or multi-family ordering kits to the same address. AARP believes it is important for everyone eligible to be able to receive these kits in a timely matter.
Let’s work together to help fight Covid-19.
Caitlin Donovan, a senior director for the National Patient Advocate Foundation, was tweeting about the issue on Thursday. She says she's with a nonprofit that advocates for patients and teaches them to advocate for themselves.
In an email to Arizona's Family, Donovan says she's been hearing from people in multi-family homes or apartments unable to order the tests. "It seems to be a nationwide problem, although not all people in apartment buildings across the United States has been encountering it, just an unlucky minority," she wrote.
She went on to say she hopes the administration will fix the problem, and she's been advising people to check again tomorrow.
"Free, accessible testing is critical to controlling the pandemic. Everyone needs their own tests, be it people who are at high risk because of their jobs, people with multiple conditions, or even school children facing another quarantine. This feels like a highly preventable error, and I can only hope it is fixed quickly," Donovan said.
If you are having issues, USPS says you can contact them here.