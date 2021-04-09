PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Department of Health Services said “reclassified cases artificially inflate” Friday’s COVID-19 dashboard update. The 625 cases are from three rural counties – Gila, Graham, and Navajo. In total, Arizona added 1,302 cases and seven deaths on Friday morning.
While those cases were new additions to the dashboard Friday, they are from throughout the pandemic -- mostly from the fall/winter peak we saw between November and February.
In short, the large number added to Arizona's case count Friday morning is not indicative of a new spike.
“These cases represent reports where it was unclear what type of testing was performed and thus could not be confidently included in earlier case counts,” Dr. Cara Christ explained on the ADHS blog ahead of Friday’s data drop. “These newly added cases are also another example that surveillance data are dynamic and may continue to change as more data are collected and more information becomes available.”
Christ said it's often months before public health data can be considered final.