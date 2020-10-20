PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Department of Health Services is getting ready for a coronavirus vaccine starting with a draft plan for distribution. The state has submitted its proposal to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 52-page plan of action laid out by AZDHS is comprised of 15 sections, starting with its early planning and “lessons learned and improvements made from the 2009 H1N1 vaccination campaign” and ongoing flu shot campaigns.

From there, the document outlines how the vaccine will be rolled out with the assistance of the Vaccine Task Force that was implemented in July and since doubled in size. The task force meets every week.

Where Will The First Doses Go?

The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be distributed among the state’s 15 county health departments plus more than 600 tribal facilities. From there, it will go to pre-designated locations such as hospitals and pharmacies to be used for vaccination clinics for “prioritized target groups.”

Three-phase coronavirus vaccine rollout The state's vaccine rollout plan calls for three phases.

“The distribution of vaccine to critical populations is a key consideration in vaccine planning,” the AZDHS document explains. “During the earliest phase, vaccines will be limited to organizations that have the capacity to quickly vaccinate large numbers of people without the need for extended cold storage or repackaging and redistributing.”

Potential vaccine providers must complete an onboarding process with the Arizona Immunization Program Office (AIPO). Because it’s an in-depth process, AZDHS is encouraging providers to start now so that they will be ready when the vaccine becomes available. There is no hard target date for that.

AZDHS said it launched its onboarding tool in early September and had more than 250 providers sign on in the first two weeks. According to AZDHS, more than 500 providers located throughout Arizona’s 15 counties have started the process. Early indications are that those providers will have a combined total of roughly 18,000 doses per week. The list of those providers was not immediately available.

Real-Time Vaccine Information

AZDHS is setting up Arizona State Immunization Information System (ASIIS) to allow those making the decisions about allocating the vaccine to have real-time information about doses that have been administered. The goal is to help direct vaccines where they are most needed when “supply levels are critically low and must be prioritized for the highest-risk populations.”

In the next phase of the rollout, the supply of vaccinations is expected to meet the demand. At that point, AZDHS does not expect to limit the number of doses a vaccinator may order. The department will, however, keep track of the number of vaccines ordered and the number administered. It also will keep a close on “areas that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, including socially vulnerable populations in underserved areas.” In areas with “lower vaccine uptake,” AZDHS will “work with local partners to develop targeted messaging and … strategies to encourage vaccination.”

The final phase is when there is plenty of vaccine inventory and a lessening demand. When that happens, the state health department “will work with local partners to enhance messaging to reinvigorate vaccination efforts and further protect individuals and their communities.” This outreach will be based on actions taken when the demand for COVID-19 testing slowed down.

AZDHS says it will use recommendations by the CDC and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to determine who comprises Arizona’s “critical populations” and where they are. That guidance has yet to be provided. AZDHS has, however, put together a Priority Population Worksheet to help estimate groups that are a priority for early vaccination. The groups include health care and other essential workers, people with increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness, those at increased risk of getting or transmitting the disease, and those who have limited access to vaccinations.

AZDHS says vaccine providers will be required to provide real-time reporting to the department. “Providers must demonstrate that all vaccine received has been administered to be eligible for additional vaccine through ASIIS,” the document explains. That data will be reviewed daily so AZDHS can “quickly identify gaps and enable them to reach out to providers and rectify the situation.”

Safety Of The Vaccine

The AZDHS draft plan includes instructions for providers to schedule an appointment for the vaccine’s second dose before the patient leaves after the first. It said it also is “exploring additional electronic mechanisms to support this function.” It says many providers will use the systems they already have to day-to-day reminders. “In addition, when vaccine is more widely available for the general public, social marketing campaigns and web-based information will remind the public of the need for two doses of vaccine.”

As part of the vaccine rollout, the Vaccine Task Force is charged with creating a workgroup to monitor the safety of the vaccine. Providers will be required to use the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). “A key member of this committee, Arizona’s Poison and Drug Information Centers, which currently oversees the Arizona COVID-19 hotline, will be critical messengers of this information as they are often a primary point of contact for healthcare providers and members of the public,” according to the draft plan.

Arizona submitted its draft plan for rolling out the coronavirus vaccine last week in accordance with a deadline set by the CDC.