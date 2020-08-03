PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite a global pandemic, the election will stay on schedule.

On Tuesday, voters will head to the polls to cast their votes on the last day of the primaries. But while democracy itself won’t be delayed, it’s location might have changed this year because of COVID-19.

Polling locations will once again open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. But the number of places to vote in Maricopa County has been cut from about 500 to 99. That means there is a good chance that the polling site that voters typically use may not be operating.

But county election officials are reminding voters they can cast their vote at any of the voting centers across the county and urge them to check their website and find one near them.

The website is www.locations.maricopa.vote or voters call Maricopa County Elections at (602) 506-1511.

As for the voting centers, county officials say they have been disinfected, and masks and gloves will be provided to voters who need them. But, they also say that voters can not be denied access if they refuse to wear a mask.