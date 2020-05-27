PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Summer means summer camp for many kids, even amid the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the U.S. since March. Maricopa County said it will allow both day camps and sleep-away to open, but they will have to make some changes.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health on Wednesday offered a list of ways kids and staff members can stay safe and healthy while at summer camp. The goal is to maintain a safe and healthy environment for everyone.

What you expect to see at day camps this summer:

Screenings for campers and staff every day for fever and coronavirus symptoms;

Smaller groups for activities;

Staffers should wear masks around fellow staff and campers;

Campers and staff will bring their own meals; and

Staff keeping high-touch places sanitized.

Health officials say kids who have medical conditions should not go to camp.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are several strategies to ensure reducing the spread of COVID-19 while at camp.

Washing hands for at least 20 seconds and monitoring campers and staff

Covering coughs and sneezes

Wearing face masks

Using hand saniziter

Cleaning and disinfecting camp areas

Wearing gloves when cleaning

Reducing the number of shared objects

Ensuring ventilation systems are working

Water sources are cleaned regularly

Adjusting layouts so that 6 feet can be maintained

Putting in physical barriers

Closing communal spaces

Using disposable food-service items

Implementing staggered schedules

Avoiding camp field trips

Appropriate staff training

Guidelines for overnight camps are similar, but the CDC has developed some additional safety measures.