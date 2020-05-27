PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Summer means summer camp for many kids, even amid the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the U.S. since March. Maricopa County said it will allow both day camps and sleep-away to open, but they will have to make some changes.
The Maricopa County Department of Public Health on Wednesday offered a list of ways kids and staff members can stay safe and healthy while at summer camp. The goal is to maintain a safe and healthy environment for everyone.
What you expect to see at day camps this summer:
- Screenings for campers and staff every day for fever and coronavirus symptoms;
- Smaller groups for activities;
- Staffers should wear masks around fellow staff and campers;
- Campers and staff will bring their own meals; and
- Staff keeping high-touch places sanitized.
Health officials say kids who have medical conditions should not go to camp.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are several strategies to ensure reducing the spread of COVID-19 while at camp.
- Washing hands for at least 20 seconds and monitoring campers and staff
- Covering coughs and sneezes
- Wearing face masks
- Using hand saniziter
- Cleaning and disinfecting camp areas
- Wearing gloves when cleaning
- Reducing the number of shared objects
- Ensuring ventilation systems are working
- Water sources are cleaned regularly
- Adjusting layouts so that 6 feet can be maintained
- Putting in physical barriers
- Closing communal spaces
- Using disposable food-service items
- Implementing staggered schedules
- Avoiding camp field trips
- Appropriate staff training
Guidelines for overnight camps are similar, but the CDC has developed some additional safety measures.
- Limit camp attendance to staff and campers who live in the same area.
- Align mats or beds so that campers and staff sleep head-to-toe at least 6 feet apart.
- Clean and disinfect bathrooms regularly.
- Don't put toiletries on counter surfaces.
- Staff and campers who develop symptoms of COVID-19 should be sent home immediately.
There are now 8,518 coronavirus cases with 381 deaths in Maricopa County.