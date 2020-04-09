PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rickie Fowler's tweet summed up the thoughts of many golf fans on Thursday.
The feeling of not teeing it up today at Augusta😔 my favorite place and plenty of amazing memories...can’t wait until November!! pic.twitter.com/GGBWEZLWyO— Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) April 9, 2020
A "tradition unlike any other" has been moved to November. Thunderbirds executive director Chance Cozby has been going to the Masters since 2001.
"It's always been my favorite week of the year," said Cozby, who worked at PING Golf and knows a number of people who live and work in Augusta. "I would say a huge level of energy has hit that community. When it was canceled, that's going to affect that town in a significant way. The gentleman I spoke with this morning, he's worked the last 31 Masters and lived there his whole life. He said you can feel it around town. Everyone is excited about November. They're excited that there's going to be a Masters in November, a Masters in April. Back to back majors, that are going to be owned by the Masters."
Augusta National closes in May and opens back up for play in early October. Like Arizona courses, the Masters' course is overseeded with ryegrass. And most things in the South in the fall have to be scheduled around football. The Georgia Bulldogs play Tennessee the Saturday night of the Masters.
"That's a pretty smart group of people there and I would expect the Masters to shine in all of its glory in November. I'm sure they have some surprises for us too. They always do," said Cozby.
Tiger Woods will try to make it two green jackets in a row. Usually, the defending champ attends the champions dinner before play starts at Augusta. Woods still held the dinner, wearing his green jacket at home.
Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family. pic.twitter.com/xPK769CWCf— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 7, 2020
The U.S. Open has moved to September and a number of tournaments on the PGA Tour have been canceled. What's that mean for the WM Phoenix Open in 2021?
"We're on a weekly call with the PGA Tour. So they're keeping us up to speed with everything that's happening at the tour level. So we've got good transparency there at the tour level. There have been 10 or 11 events canceled and what the potential future schedule looks like on the PGA Tour. All the majors are going to fall in. In regards to our tournament. I would say we're planning for all kinds of different scenarios and evaluating all different type of scenarios Ultimately the property is going to be designed and developed based around the feedback we get from our partners that want to come back to the Waste Management Phoenix Open and we'll go from there."
Cozby has spent most of his time lately working on the Thunderbirds' giving. The organization committed to giving $14 million to charity following the Waste Management Phoenix Open and committed another $1 million to help COVID-19 relief locally.
"We're so honored and grateful the community has supported the Waste Management Phoenix Open for so long and we're here for you more than we ever have been and put as much money into the community as we can."
The Thunderbirds just launched a new campaign called "community conversations" to help highlight organizations that are doing "good work" in the community and need help.