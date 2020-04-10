MARICOPA COUNTY (3TV/CBS5) -- Easter is one of the most popular weekends to go to the park, with so many families gathering for egg hunts, picnics and celebrations.
But this year, many city parks are closed. And Maricopa county parks have restrictions in place to make sure everyone has "room to roam."
“What we want to do is promote opportunities for people to practice good social distancing, and as a result, closed all major picnic areas,’ said R.J. Cardin, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department Director. “Do picnic at home, then come to parks and use trails, get some exercise and sunshine and then head back home for family gatherings.”
The Maricopa County Parks and Rec. Dept. has seen a 26% increase in visitation in recent weeks, as folks seek fresh air and exercise during this coronavirus quarantine.
Normally, the increase in popularity would be great news. But under these circumstances, the county is having to limit the number of visitors to just half of park capacity in order to ensure people have ample space to practice social distancing.
Once a park has reached limited capacity, the entrance into the park will be restricted to a one-out, one-in practice, or will close completely and reopen when capacity is at a safe number again. Visitors should expect delays and long lines.
“There are many parks and trails and outdoor areas within this region, so have a series of alternates selected before you head out,” said Cardin.
Certain high-volume areas and facilities are closed. The nature centers, group picnic areas and park playgrounds are closed. Restrooms in closed areas remain locked. The northern entrance/area at Lake Pleasant Regional Park, Waterfall Trail at White Tank Mountain Regional Park and Goldmine Trailhead at San Tan Mountain Regional Park are also closed. Most other areas are open with minor restrictions.
Park hours have also changed. Mountain parks are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lake Pleasant Regional Park is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the Hassayampa River Preserve is now open Thursday through Sunday.
Primitive, shoreline or boat camping at Lake Pleasant Regional Park is prohibited. Reserved campsites are still available, but residents are strongly encouraged to secure a reservation before heading to a park. It is anticipated that campgrounds will be full this weekend.
The hope is that everyone will respect the restrictions. “As a last resort, we would call Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office if we had any issue,” said Cardin.
With so many people expected, it is all hands-on deck for park staffers. “We will be at peak staffing levels. We will be cleaning restrooms 2-3 times a day, emptying trash cans and doing all we can to maintain a healthy and safe environment for folks out there in the parks.”