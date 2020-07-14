PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As schools try to figure out how to get kids back in the classroom safely, there’s a term you’re going to hear more of as a possible solution called cohorting. It means keeping students together to try and narrow children's exposure to COVID-19. And as many Valley parents are faced with deciding whether or not to send their kids back to school, pediatrician Dr. Gary Kirkilas from the University of Arizona College of Medicine says he is asked about child safety almost daily.
“That’s the million-dollar question. There’s (sic) all these great ways to mintage viral transmission. There’s wearing masks, there’s social distancing,” said Dr. Kirkilas.
And then there’s cohorting, another safety measure many schools will be taking come fall.
“Especially when it refers to schools, it essentially means a cohort of students that will stay together and not be divided throughout the course of a school day,” said Dr. Kirkilas.
For example, a class of 25 may be separated into two groups or maybe even three groups.
“Some would go to French class, honors math, regular math. Before, it was inevitable. One student gets COVID, it’s possible for the entire school to get it.”
Dr. Kirkilas also said cohorting will help with contact tracing if a case of COVID-19 is identified.