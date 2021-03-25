PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 3 million COVID-19 shots have been given out in the Arizona with more than 1 million in the state now fully vaccinated.
Public health experts from Johns Hopkins University said there are some things vaccinated Americans can now do, like visit family.
"Vaccinated grandparents are hugging their grandchildren. Forty-four percent of those 65 and older are now fully vaccinated in this country," said Keri Althoff, PhD, MPH, an associate professor in the Department of Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health,
"It's OK for vaccinated grandparents to see family living in another household. Vaccination is a huge step toward protection, but it's not 100 percent," said Colleen L. Barry with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Barry said if you're still worried about getting your vaccinated grandparent sick, wear a mask and reduce exposure to others before you visit.
Doctors are urging people to still avoid travel.
"Travel can spread the virus including variants. If you have transmission -- you will likely have variants," said Althoff. "Staying local is really important to slowing spread of variants."
Masks in public are still a must since scientists aren't sure if vaccinated people can still spread the virus
"The focus here is protecting the people around you," Barry said.
Doctors are worried about vaccine misinformation and how it could hurt the goal of reaching herd immunity.
"There is a large share of Americans who lack faith in science. In our data, we see half of U.S. adults express doubts about science," Barry said.