PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- Shopping may look different right now, but retailers are still getting ready for a busy holiday season, and they’re hiring thousands of seasonal workers to help keep up with demand.
As the unemployment rate remains high, for many people the seasonal jobs will help make ends meet.
"Especially in a year like this where there’s so many people out there looking for jobs, there’s that chance for people to take advantage of folks just because they can, and we want to make sure that doesn’t happen," attorney Joshua Black told 3 On Your Side.
Just like other workers, seasonal employees are entitled minimum wage and overtime, and they can't be discriminated against for things like race, sexual orientation, age or religion. According to Black, the Emergency Family Medical Leave Expansion Act, which was enacted in response to the pandemic, provides additional job protections.
Usually, an employee would have to work for an employer for a full year before qualifying for FMLA protections, but because of the FMLA Expansion Act, workers only have to be at a workplace for 30 days to be eligible for FMLA, which would protect a job if an employee was forced to take time off from work due to a COVID illness.
“That’s really huge, especially for employees in Arizona,” Black said. “In Arizona, we have something called at-will employment, and the general idea is that your relationship with your employer is take it or leave it. It’s almost like a dating relationship and either party can break up with the other party at any time. Having laws like this in place gives the employee a little bit of an edge in that relationship because it stops an employer from breaking up with an employee for a bad reason.”
“It’s not the fault of the employee’s if they’re having to care for a child who has COVID or if a child’s school closes down again, and the employee needs to take some time off to care for their child, that would be covered,” Black added.
Seasonal or otherwise, workers in Arizona have the right to a safe workplace. If you think your employer is not complying with safety regulations, you can file a complaint with the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health here.