PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kim Horn is one of only 75 master wedding planners in the world, but she says her job has been a string of cancellations and pushbacks for the last year.
"I've planned weddings where I've had one bride that has actually changed her date nine times," Horn said.
Horn says it's not just weddings; bridal shows, proms, and graduations have all been canceled. Horn says it's been stressful and costly, but her mood drastically changed this morning.
"I got the release, and I was like YES, you know!" Horn said.
According to Governor Ducey's executive order, gatherings of more than 50 people no longer need local government approval. So basically, if you want a big wedding, you got it!
"We're just so relieved and very thankful," says Brynna Lappin.
Lappin and her fiancé Shane Soria have always wanted a wedding with 200 or more guests.
"I have a large family (huge), so hopefully, they can all come," says Soria. However, the couple says they still have safety in mind.
"We both have grandparents we want there... so, we are open to, you know, the social distancing or masks little hand sanitizer bottles and sanitation stations we're open to," Soria said.
Horn, a breast cancer survivor, says she just received her COVID vaccine and feels safe.
"Knowing that people are getting vaccinated, people are safer, our numbers have dropped, it sounds like everything is going in a good motion," Horn said.
Medical professionals have already spoken out against the Governor's executive order saying now is not the time to declare victory over the virus.
Horn says a high school has already contacted her to start planning a prom.