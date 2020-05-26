PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Just because you see someone without a mask doesn't mean it's a political statement. Therapists say there could be more to the story. Past traumas involving masks could trigger bad memories for some people.
"It's heart wrenching," said Lorraine Tallman. "I had one mom say she can barely breathe. It's triggering so much of what's happening."
Tallman lost her little girl, Amanda, to cancer. She started a non-profit, offering counseling to kids and families also going through the cancer battle. She's hearing a lot about mask trauma from families she's helping.
"We're seeing all the sides," said Tallman. "The families that really want and need the masks and families that have been there, done that and don't want anything else to do with the masks."
Tallman reminds us to remember people with illnesses, who may have spent the worst moments of their lives in masks, or parents, whose last memories with their sick children, might have involved masks.
"They can't even put a mask on their face because it triggers the post stress disorders," said Tallman. "It's a really big thing in the medical community."
Therapists say mask trauma is rare, but it exists. "This also could be folks who have experienced attacks or violence where people are either covered or not visible, their faces maybe," said trauma therapist Travis Webb.
"A young person shared she was sexually abused as a child, and that person kept his hand over her mouth and nose and how it brings triggers when she can't breathe from that childhood experience, which I can't even imagine the terror," said Tallman.
That's why therapists encourage everyone not to judge, because you never know what battle someone else is facing. "We really just need to be kind and understanding and just go through life knowing you don't know the whole story," said Tallman.