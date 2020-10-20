PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's the time of year Arizonans look forward to, making family and friends jealous across the country.
But now, there's now another reason to embrace the state's warm winter weather. Arizona may be in better position than other states to avoid a catastrophic rise in COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Paul Lynch with Arizona Pain Specialists was on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis when the pandemic started. He said that Arizonans still need to take precautions and take the virus seriously, but they do catch a break during the next six months.
"Here in Arizona we are mitigated a little bit," said Lynch. "If people really want to gather for the holidays, we can do it outside. We can socially distance. I told my mom that I'm OK seeing you come over, but stay outside, wear a mask, and stay 6 feet away. I think in Arizona, because of our weather, it gives us options they don't have when there's a blizzard in Buffalo, N.Y."
According to Lynch, as the weather gets colder in the Midwest and East Coast, more people will be forced inside where there's a greater risk of spreading COVID-19.
But that doesn't mean Arizona can let its guard down. Arizona's Department of Health services just reported 1,040 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. And the number of hospitalizations from suspected COVID-19 patients is up more than 32% since October 1.
Will Humble is executive director of Arizona's Public Health Association. Humble said there are a number of reasons Arizona coronavirus numbers are trending in the wrong direction - everything from students being back in school and not enough people wearing masks, to a lack of enforcement of CDC guidelines at bars and restaurants.
Humble is hoping the current situation convinces elected officials to step in and take the necessary steps to prevent a COVID-19 crisis like Arizona had this summer. "It's like the 'check engine light 'is on for a couple weeks and you are going on long trip," said Humble. "Do you blow it off or do you figure out what's wrong and make corrections?"
"It's not to what I would say is alarming yet, but it is enough, in my opinion, that if you are an elected official making decisions, this would be great time to do a couple interventions."