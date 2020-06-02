SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you want to gamble here in the Valley, you can once again. Talking Stick Resort opened back up on Monday after being closed for months, but the casino looks a whole lot different than it did before.

Arizona’s Family got a look inside with all the changes, including required masks, glass dividers at blackjack and poker tables, and no smoking inside the casino - at all. For gamblers, it’s game on.

“Are you feeling lucky today?” asked reporter, Briana Whitney.

“Uhhh, I haven’t so far, but I just went and got more money!” laughed Delores Andrews, who was excited to be back.

Some Arizona casinos reopening as stay-at-home order expires They'll open with new sanitizing protocols and social distancing measures in place.

When you walk in, your temperature will be checked on a screen and must be under 100.4 for entry. And poker face no more, everyone inside is now required to wear masks at all times.

“I have trouble with the mask issue because it’s just an irritation. It’s hard to drink my beer!” said Dohn Delarm, who recently moved to Arizona. Jokes aside, between constant sanitation and glass protectors, Delarm was impressed.

“I honestly feel the casino is doing an excellent job,” he said.

But perhaps the most notable change is no smoking allowed in the casino at all, and so far, the resort said it hasn’t stopped the people from coming.

“We are not smoking, and this is an average crowd. We normally have this many people on a Tuesday afternoon,” said Ramon Martinez, the public relations director at Talking Stick Resort.

And the no-smoking reviews from gamblers? Pretty positive. People were just happy to get out of the house and hopefully, win big.

“I like it. A lot. I’m not a smoker,” said Andrews.

“I can always go outside if I want to have one,” said smoker Mike Anderson.

“So you’re okay with it?” asked Whitney.

“Yes, it doesn’t bother me at all. I’m sure there are probably people who smoke more than I do, worse than I do who wish they could smoke, but that’s the way it is,” Anderson laughed.

Talking Stick Resort said as things evolve, more rooms will be available, more restaurants will open, and the spa will be open. But as for if no-smoking will be permanent, they said that’s undecided.