PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The temperatures are climbing this weekend and many people are looking to cool off.
Each year tubing down the Salt River is a great way to do that, but this year is going to be a bit different. Usually bus after bus rolls down the Bush Highway packed with tubers ready to float down our scenic lazy river.
But the coronavirus pandemic is of course changing that.
This year Salt River Tubing is celebrating 40 years on the river and they will open up this Saturday. Guests will have to wear a mask. You can bring your own or take one of the bandanas the staff will hand out for guests to keep. You have to wear the face covering in line and when you are on the bus to and from the river.
The bus capacity will be dramatically reduced too from 72 riders down to 15, according to Lynda Breault with Salt River Tubing. She said each night they will sanitize the buses with hospital grade disinfectants.
As far as what happens on the river, it will be up to the guests to choose their group size.
“They have all been watching television and know what social distancing means,” Breault said. “So it is their responsibility to practice social distancing on the lower Salt River.”
Breault said they will also be checking temps of employees when they show up for work.
Arizona's Family asked if there are plans to sanitize the tubes, Breault said no. She said they keep them outside in high heat.
Some studies had pointed to heat as a way to help kill the Coronavirus.
