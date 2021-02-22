PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Want to play a small role in vaccinating millions of Arizonans against COVID-19?
Volunteers are needed to help run large vaccination sites like Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
HandsOn Greater Phoenix is in charge of registering and scheduling volunteers at this state-run site near Priest Drive and Van Buren.
Each day this site needs 260 volunteers to operate including 60 clinical volunteers.
“If you are driving through to get a vaccine, most of the people you are seeing onsite are volunteers, very few are paid staff,” Rhonda Oliver, HandsOn Greater Phoenix CEO, said.
Oliver says jobs could range from helping with the registration process and verifying data to assisting in observation points or scheduling second dose appointments.
Volunteers work a 6-hour shift and can get the vaccine shot after they’re done.
“You see hundreds if not thousands of cars rolling through in one shift so there is something to just take a step back and realize how big of an operation it is, and to be part of it for a couple hours was very meaningful and rewarding for me,” volunteer Taylor Rihl said.
Rihl and her husband Alex recently volunteered at the Phoenix Municipal Stadium site.
“To be part of something so much bigger than myself, to be able to look back on this in 20 to 30 years and tell my kids I was part of the solution, is something that I’m extremely grateful that I had the opportunity to be part of,” Rihl said.
In early February, HandsOn opened 4,200 volunteer slots when Phoenix Municipal Stadium got up and running.
The group is now adjusting their volunteer scheduling approach moving forward.
“We will release about a week at a time. Our intention is to release on Monday and start releasing every Monday thereafter, that way it will give everyone a fair shot to jump in the mix and try to get one of the slots,” Oliver said.
Oliver knows there's a bit of a frenzy around volunteering right now because you can get the vaccine after your shift.
She hopes people will still be eager to help a few months from now.
“As the days get hotter, yes it’s a six-hour shift outside and as the vaccine becomes available to the general population, I’m concerned we aren’t going to have 300 volunteers a day to do what we need to do out there to get everyone vaccinated,” Oliver said.
That is why Oliver encourages people to give back even after they are fully vaccinated.
