CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Empty store shelves in the grocery stores in Arizona are a clear indication of just how vital our supply chain is and nothing gets delivered without our truckers. While so many of us are staying home, truck drivers are still out on the roads. They found a lot of appreciation in Casa Grande.

Volunteers with the Arizona Trucking Association and the Arizona Transportation Education Foundation handed out free lunches on Tuesday to truck drivers making essential deliveries during the crisis.

"You know, all of us are staying at home and have the ability to stay at home but they are out on the road every day delivering the necessary medical supplies, food and things we need to live our lives," said Tony Bradley, president and CEO of the Arizona Trucking Association.

The groups bought 500 ham and turkey sandwiches, chips and water from Dilly's Deli, and gave them to drivers along Interstate 10 at the Sacaton Rest Area.

"A lot of the difficulty that truckers are facing right now is simply the lack of resources," said Bradley. "The opportunities to stop and get a rest and get food are limited."

"It's nice to see people care because without these trucks, this country's got nothing," said trucker Clayton Holland.

"I make the joke, I didn't get into this for the glory or prestige but it's nice to be recognized once in a while. It's nice," said trucker Stephan Minor.

When the truckers make their deliveries, instead of handshakes and high fives, there are a lot of foot bumps. They are also trying to get in and out without too much social interaction so that they can stay healthy and continue their mission that is so essential.