Visitors bring virus concerns to Lake Havasu, Bullhead City

LAKE HAVASU, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The line of trucks towing boats stretched as far as the eye could see. It resembled a busy holiday weekend, but this was no holiday. It was the middle of a pandemic, and many of these boaters were supposed to be staying at home.
The images were captured last weekend in Lake Havasu and Bullhead City, which are both located along the Colorado River. They are popular destinations for boaters, but some locals worry the visitors may be bringing an unwanted virus with them.
"How do you think New York and New Orleans got started? That's my concern," said John Goetz, who owns a business in Lake Havasu. He says he and his wife have been abiding by Governor Ducey's "stay in place" order. But he worries that his community is going to get inundated with visitors as the spring heats up.
Mohave County has recorded just four deaths from COVID-19, but Goetz and others, who posted pictures and video on social media are concerned that will change.
"I think it should be monitored because I don't think people are thinking about the history of this virus and how it can spread," said Goetz.
Others did not appear to share the concern. Arizona Republican Congressman Andy Biggs Tweeted, "Our American economy needs to reopen immediately."
The husband of the state Republican Party Chair, Kelli Ward, posted a video of boaters and beachgoers at Havasu in response and wrote, "It already seems to be open in Havasu today!"