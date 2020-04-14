SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - High school spring football is adjusting their game plan from the practice field to the computer screen.
"We were slated to start spring ball on April 27 and obviously that isn't a reality anymore so we're going to do a normal spring install and we're just going to do it virtually," Saguaro head football coach Jason Mohns said.
Coach Mohns shares how the lack of in-person spring football affects college recruitment.
"Now it's over the phone I think I had three or four calls yesterday from schools," Mohns said. "I had a couple of Zoom meetings. They're still out recruiting. They just can't be on the road doing it."
The Saguaro Sabercats were runners up in the first-ever Open Division State Championship game in 2019 and have a history of producing top-level talent. Many Saguaro football alums are playing college football and some are playing in the NFL.
"What it's going to come down to is the ability to get coaches kids' film since they can't come out and see them in person," Mohns said. "Now that's my job and I got to make sure I'm hustling and really doing everything I can."
Mohns is hoping that everyone stays safe and healthy and is looking forward to when the season can resume. As of right now, the high school football season has not announced any delays or cancellations.
"It's just our 'new norm' right now but we got to make sure that we're staying focused and that we're still making the steps we can to get better and prepare our kids so that when this thing does clear up, we can hit the ground running," Mohns said.