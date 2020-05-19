TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - With Pier 1 announcing Tuesday they will be closing down all the stores this fall, and on the heels of other big-box retailers announcing bankruptcy and closures like JC Penney and Nordstrom, what could retail shopping look like in a post-pandemic world?

“Brands will have to evolve to the post coronavirus, and brands that evolve faster will survive,” said ASU business professor Hitendra Chaturvedi.

Chaturvedi has been studying the retail economy for three years now, and said it’s no surprise that places like Pier 1 and other big-box stores are closing, but said COVID-19 has accelerated what he calls a “retail evolution.”

“If a store person does not allow you to touch anything in a store, why would you want to go into a store?” he said.

He said companies will have to change the customer experience of buying products, and 5G technology and speed will make that even easier. Chaturvedi said one way retailers can adapt is to have people virtually try things on by using their phone to take a picture, uploading it to an app, then seeing what clothes would look like on them. But he said retailers will also have to change how they get it to you, meaning smaller warehouses, but more of them.

“For example, if you order it today, instant gratification. You may get the product in the next 2 to 3 hours,” Chaturvedi said.

He also said companies should start to create “experience zones” where people can go somewhere to try a product or model of something but in a controlled situation.

J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy The coronavirus pandemic has pushed troubled department store chain J.C. Penney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth major retailer to meet that fate.

“Let’s say you’re going hiking. You want to try out a hat or something. They may create an environment where there is rain and sun and snow and you try it out, you like it, you place the order, but the time you reach home a package is at your door and you can have that product,” he said.

Point blank, Professor Chaturvedi said ready or not, these retailers have to implement these changes now if they want to exist in a post-pandemic retail world.