TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Videos of a massive holiday party connected to Gov. Doug Ducey's son are circling social media this morning.

The videos posted by a group called "Project X Arizona", now has over thousands of views on Instagram and TikTok and shows hundreds of people dancing close to one another in Tempe and not a single mask is in sight.

According to the Twitter account Accountable Arizona, the videos were posted on Jack Ducey’s Instagram account, who is the son of Gov. Doug Ducey. The series of Instagram stories start with a group of people eating at Benihana.

We received this video from a follower which was posted to Jack Ducey’s public Instagram story earlier this week.If @dougducey’s own adult son isn’t following Ducey’s soft advice how can Ducey expect Arizonans to? We need mitigation measures with enforcement now.#DeadOnDucey pic.twitter.com/COpmWXZYRV — #DeadOnDucey (@AccountableInAZ) January 3, 2021

Accountable Arizona, who touts themselves as a grassroots effort working to hold Gov. Ducey accountable, wants to know if the governor's son can't follow the rules, why should Arizonans?

It isn't a 100% clear if Jack Ducey attended the party, but he did manage the party DJ called Forbes Music. The party itself was thrown by the Boys of Project X Arizona. Comments on the video have criticism from both sides either criticizing the party or excited about it.

Arizona's Family reached out to Tempe police to see if there were any citations about the party and they informed us they are looking into the matter.

Per Eventbrite, the Boys of Project X Arizona are planning a Valentine's Day that apparently is asking attendees to pay $20 for tickets but police say they have no approved any permits for any in-person events and won't be doing so at this time.

Arizona's Family has also reached out to Governor Ducey's office for a comment on these videos. No response has been received as of this publication.

Before these videos surfaced Arizona Department of Health Services urged Arizonans to limit guests at any holiday gatherings.

"Larger gatherings pose a higher risk of infection and spread among attendees. If you choose to gather with people who don’t live with you, the gathering should be limited to 10 people or less and based on the ability to reduce contact and maintain physical distancing of at least six feet between attendees."

Here are some of the other tips ADHS provided to Arizonans for the holiday season:

Community transmission levels – Be aware of how much community spread is in the area where you plan to celebrate and assess the risk of hosting or attending a holiday gathering. COVID-19 transmission is currently widespread throughout Arizona.

– Be aware of how much community spread is in the area where you plan to celebrate and assess the risk of hosting or attending a holiday gathering. COVID-19 transmission is currently widespread throughout Arizona. Setting of the gathering – If weather permits, consider hosting your holiday gathering outdoors. Indoor gatherings with poor ventilation increase the chance of spread. If held inside, it is strongly encouraged to have airflow via open windows or doors while also wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.

– If weather permits, consider hosting your holiday gathering outdoors. Indoor gatherings with poor ventilation increase the chance of spread. If held inside, it is strongly encouraged to have airflow via open windows or doors while also wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. Duration of the gathering – Gatherings that last longer pose a greater risk of exposure than shorter gatherings.

– Gatherings that last longer pose a greater risk of exposure than shorter gatherings. Behaviors prior to the gathering – Gatherings with attendees who do not adhere to COVID-19 prevention measures such as physical distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart), mask-wearing, and handwashing pose an increased risk compared to gatherings with attendees who actively engage in these preventative behaviors.

– Gatherings with attendees who do not adhere to COVID-19 prevention measures such as physical distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart), mask-wearing, and handwashing pose an increased risk compared to gatherings with attendees who actively engage in these preventative behaviors. Behaviors during the gathering – Gatherings with more preventive measures, such as mask-wearing, physical distancing, and handwashing, pose less risk than gatherings where preventive measures are not being implemented.

Dr. Cara Christ explains the latest trends and what you can do to reduce the spread of #COVID19. Transmission is widespread across Arizona. Any holiday gathering comes with the risk of spreading illness. pic.twitter.com/TLh9D4kMFe — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) December 31, 2020

On Tuesday, Arizona reported 5,932 new COVID-19 cases and 253 new deaths.