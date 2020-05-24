OZARKS, MISSOURI (3TV/CBS5) - Since majority of states are starting to reopen, more and more people are gathering in large groups and forgetting about the importance of social distancing.
Good Morning Arizona anchor, Scott Pasmore has been visiting the Ozarks in Missouri for Memorial Day Weekend and made a video that hit over eight million views on Twitter as of Sunday at noon and climbing of groups of people partying as if COVID-19 wasn't a thing.
"No COVID concerns at the Lake of the Ozarks."
Meghan McCain and others have retweeted the video over 13 thousand times and growing.
"Coronavirus does not spread in water, but it does spread through people in close proximity. Staying at least 6 feet from others is particularly important at pools or beaches because masks are impractical in water," according to CNN.
From the looks of the video, there is not one person was wearing a face mask either.
"The gathering violates social distancing measures intended to limit the spread of Covid-19. As part of Missouri's reopening plan announced earlier this month, state officials said restaurants may offer dining-in services but must adhere to social distancing and other precautionary public health measures," according to CNN.
No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks😳 #loto pic.twitter.com/Yrb4UNM64u— Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) May 24, 2020
I don’t even know what to say anymore.... https://t.co/dVzzZ1Zk8Z— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 24, 2020