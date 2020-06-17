SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Video taken over the weekend showing packed bars and clubs in Old Town Scottsdale is drawing concern as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state. And now Arizona doctors are reporting that they’re seeing more cases of young people coming in sick with COVID-19. Emergency room doctors estimate it's at the rate of doubled from March.

There were dance floors packed, people hugging, and holding hands, and almost nobody wearing a mask. Chandler resident Thomas Baldrick shot a video as he was passing through the area. Partygoers seemed not too concerned with the fact that Arizona continues to shatter daily record COVID case numbers.

“I immediately thought, 'Wow, this is a lot of people.' The people you see in that video were doing what they wanted, where they wanted, and how they wanted. I was young and invincible once,” said Baldrick.

But feeling invincible doesn’t translate into immunity. In the last couple of weeks, both here and in California, there has been an unprecedented spike in young people sick with COVID, according to an emergency room doctor from the University of Arizona College of Medicine Dr. Murtaza Akhter.

“I saw plenty of them in the emergency department when I worked my last shift who were young and otherwise healthy. On top of that, it’s just very selfish. I mean, there are people who can’t go to funerals, people who’s family members are dying and they have to say goodbye over the phone and you’re basically flaunting it,” said Dr. Akhter.

Dr. Akhter said the last two shifts he’s worked have been the worst he’s ever seen with people between the ages of 20 and 44 testing positive for COVID-19.

“In our hospitals, people who have been so sick, they’ve needed to be admitted even though they’re young, in some cases even intubated,” said Dr. Akhter.

We reached out to some of the bars seen in this video for comment but have not heard back.