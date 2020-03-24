PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The video messaging app Marco Polo is experiencing a massive spike in downloads during the coronavirus outbreak, 3 On Your Side has learned.
Marco Polo was created in 2012 and has been downloaded millions of times. It allows users to send video messages to contacts in one-on-one conversations as well as group chats.
Vlada Bortnik, the CEO and co-founder of Marco Polo, said since people began practicing social distancing due to COVID-19 concerns, there has been a 510% increase in sign-ups and a 55% increase in activity.
"I am so grateful and so proud that Marco Polo is fulfilling its purpose to so many people. We are seeing that people are just organically discovering it and also hearing from their close friends and family who want to stay in touch with them and should be able to check up on them," Bortnik said. "It's just a tremendous feeling to know Marco Polo is doing it's part during this really critical and really difficult time for so many of us."
The video communication app is not only useful to stay in touch with friends and family. Since its inception, Marco Polo has conducted business remotely, often using the app to talk.
"There's no such thing as over-communicating when you're working remotely," Bortnik said. "What we learned is that unless you're seeing each other, physically seeing each other, there is a fear of missing out."
The app is free and available on Android and iOS.