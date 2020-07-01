PHOENIX (AP/3TV/CBS5) -- Vice President Mike Pence implored people in Arizona to wear masks as he visited our state Wednesday. Pence also says he supports business closures as the state reported record infections, deaths and emergency room visits.

Pence touched down in Phoenix at around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday. He wore a mask as he descended the steps of Air Force Two and greeted Gov. Doug Ducey with an elbow bump.

Pence said the federal government is sending 500 health workers to Arizona, which is seeing the highest rate of new cases in the nation. With beds quickly filling, hospitals are squeezing two beds into rooms intended for one patient and have been given authority to ration care if they can't adequately treat all patients.

Pence told the press he supports Gov. Ducey's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, including a partial shutdown of businesses. He also thanked the governor for his response to the virus.

Pence had no public events on his schedule for Wednesday, and was only on the ground in Phoenix for a short time before he returned to Washington. The hastily arranged Phoenix trip was a replacement for canceled events that were supposed to happen on Tuesday.

His visit comes just over a week after President Trump came to town. The president held a rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix. Some 3,000 people packed into the church to hear him speak. Very few masks were spotted in the crowd.