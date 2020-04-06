Doctors say people can give the coronavirus to their pets but it's still rare and the symptoms are often mild.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Veterinarians believe it is possible for pets to contract COVID-19 from humans, although it is unlikely.

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the virus, opening up the conversation about if animals can carry it or spread it.

The CDC says that there have been a small number of pets outside of the United States reported to have coronavirus after their owners fell ill. 

"What a time to be alive. I've been tracking this really closely and honestly I wasn't surprised [about the tiger] because we do know that cats, ferrets, nonhuman primates, all have the right kind of lock to go into the coronavirus key," explained Dr. Rachael Kreisler, a veterinarian and assistant professor at Midwestern University Animal Health Institute in Glendale.

Right now, there is no evidence that domesticated pets can transfer the virus to their human companions.

"I think pets should be concerned about us. I think if pets played a role in giving this to people, we would know by now," Dr. Kreisler explained.

Dr. Kreisler said it appears animals that get coronavirus have mild symptoms, but they are similar to what people are reporting.

"We had a cat in Brussels. We have the tiger in the Bronx that had a cough. They might have some GI signs. The tiger is expected to recover. The cat in Brussels is reported to have recovered so, they don't get very sick," Dr. Kreisler said. "What we heard from the cat in Brussels was that there was some vomiting, difficulty breathing, and that shouldn't surprise us. It's very similar to human signs."

Dr. Kreisler said if someone in your home tests positive to COVID-19, it's best to keep your distance from your pets.

"I wouldn't be keeping my pet in the bathroom right now. I wouldn't be sleeping in bed with them, but other than that, the pet should stay in the home, it's the best place," said Dr. Kreisler. "Please don't be worried. If you feel sick, don't kiss your dog. But by and large, they're pretty safe from us and we're pretty safe from them."

If a pet is turned into a shelter after someone in the home tests positive for coronavirus, the animal will have to be in a two-week quarantine before being adopted out. Dr. Kreisler says the most important thing that people can do is identify a trusted person to care for their pet if they have to go to the hospital. She urges people to keep their pets home with them, but make sure your pets have proper ID and their microchip registration up to date. 
 

