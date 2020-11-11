MESA, AZ (3TV/ CBS5) -- A veteran-owned cider taproom in Mesa reopened this Veteran's Day after being closed since the start of the pandemic.
Retired Marine Corps Sergeant Jason Duren runs Cider Corps with his brother Josh.
Jason deployed to Afghanistan in 2012 as a heavy equipment operator, but earned the Purple Heart after hitting two IEDs. The second one was estimated to be a 250-pound explosive device.
"That one was the one that kind of took me out of the fight. And ended up being medevacked back to Camp Bastion," Jason said.
Jason suffered traumatic brain injuries, and upon return to the states, he was told that he needed something to stimulate his mind. "Making something that required processing skills," Jason said.
And making cider fit the bill. Initially it was just a hobby, producing cider for friends and family. "Kind of go out in the garage and process things that were going on in my mind from deployment," Jason said.
What started as a road to recovery led to a full-fledged business three years ago. "It all kind of really happened fast," Jason said.
And while the pandemic put a stop to service in the tap room, the cidery started canning their product, and it's now being distributed to stores across the Valley. "The community really supported us and took care of us. We were able to hire two people during the pandemic," Jason said.
Wednesday workers put some final touches on the taproom before opening it up at 3 p.m.
"There are always going to be obstacles in life. There are always going to be obstacles in making cider," Jason said. "But at the end of it there's always something more beautiful to come out of it."