PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- All five vaccine dispensing sites in Maricopa County are up and running as organizers work to vaccinate tens of thousands of healthcare workers in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Organizers are getting some help from voices in the industry who say the vaccine is a shot at a brighter future.

Regina Villa, a nurse manager at Valleywise Health, was one of the first Arizona healthcare workers to get the vaccine. She took part in a televised event last week where she got the shot alongside the state health department director.

"I didn't really think much into it until I was there," says Villa. "Then it started to be like, wow, this is what we've been looking for."

Villa says she didn't experience any reaction to the vaccine. "I feel great. I mean I can't say great. I'm tired. I'm a nurse. I'm tired," says Villa.

Several other vaccine dispensing sites started operating this week, including Abrazo West and Dignity Health. Both say operations are running smoothly due to planning and preparation.

"We're really excited that our healthcare workers are taking this seriously," says Dr. Omar Gonzalez, epidemiologist for Dignity Health. He's urging everyone to continue to mask up as the vaccine rollout makes progress.

"That doesn't mean that the pandemic is over," says Gonzalez. "We need to do our part."

Villa hopes colleagues who might be hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine over concerns about side effects will reconsider. At Valleywise, she says, getting vaccinated is "the talk."

"I love seeing on Facebook when they're posting when they've gotten it, they're posting getting it, they're posting when they're scheduled to get it," says Villa. "We talk about it every day."