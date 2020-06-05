PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- As Arizona surpasses the grim milestone of 1,000 COVID-19 deaths, some health experts are calling for increased vigilance and a return to basic health precautions.

"We want to make sure we are doing everything that we can as a community to decrease the spread and decrease the risk of COVID-19 disease," said Dr. Michael White, Chief Medical Officer for Valleywise Health.

Doctors not surprised with rise in COVID-19 cases in Arizona The total percentage of positive tests has grown in Arizona as well to 5.8%.

Dr. White wouldn’t say if he thought the state was opening back up too quickly. Instead, he focused on things that people could do to prevent the spread of coronavirus, like wearing a mask when in public, staying six feet apart, washing hands frequently, and to staying in when you’re sick.

"Our whole goal by reducing transmission of this virus is to not overwhelm our healthcare delivery systems, and so we're ready to care for you and care for those who become severely ill," Dr. White said.

Dr. White says at Valleywise, they’ve increased their capacity since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, they have more patients than normal because of the coronavirus.

"So that means we are taking care of sicker and sicker people," Dr. White said. "If we continue on that trajectory, it does put us at risk that we'll have limited resources."

After shortages they also now have adequate supplies of PPE and coronavirus testing kits.

And while Dr. White says it's troubling to see infection trends going up, this could be a sort of new normal.

“It may keep happening until we get a vaccine. So, we may see these ebbs and flows or these waves of the virus as it spreads through the community," Dr. White said.