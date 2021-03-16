PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valleywise Health's top doctor says he's optimistic about Arizona's COVID-19 cases, but if people gather for Saint Patrick's Day or travel for spring break, there's concern that we could be in for another spike.

"That risk is there. Especially with the rate of increase in the variants that we've seen across the country," said Valleywise Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael White.

The warning comes as Arizona passes one million people who are fully-vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"Let's continue to get people vaccinated through this and not go hog wild, so to speak, and going out in large gatherings where we're not wearing our masks," Dr. White said.

Valleywise Health is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday morning, they had twelve positive COVID-19 patients, two of which were in the ICU.

"And this is a marked improvement from what we saw just more than six to eight weeks ago," Dr. White said.

Dr. White says that a year into the pandemic, they're also much better equipped to deal with COVID-19 cases than they were at the beginning. And even though Arizona is opening up, Dr. White is urging caution.

"The key here is really getting us to that finish line. Over the next month, two months, as we continue to vaccinate, as we expand that access to do that, really being able to be vigilant to get us to that to that endpoint."