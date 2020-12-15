PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Valleywise Health has hit 100% of its ICU capacity as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across Arizona and the rest of the country.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 9% of Arizona’s ICU beds were available as of Monday. That’s just 154 beds statewide.

Since Nov. 18, the state has been hovering between 89% and 92% of its total capacity. The percentage of ICU beds in use by COVID patients, however, has steadily increased. Monday’s data puts that number at more than half of the state’s ICU beds.

A spokesman for Valleywise says they are still taking patients who need to be in the ICU and “treating them in other clinical areas that can accommodate.”

That spokesman also said that while Valleywise has come "close" to maxing out its ICU capacity "in the COVID era," this is the first time it has actually happened.

Valleywise Health operates 17 medical facilities throughout Maricopa County.

Banner Health told Arizona's family they still have ICU bed capacity for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients, as of Tuesday morning.