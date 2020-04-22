WATCH CBS 5 NEWS:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Valleywise Health now has a device that can test for COVID-19 in 45 minutes. It's called the Cepheid GeneXpert. It still uses nasal swab samples, but the system is mostly automated, requiring little technical skill from the person working in the lab.
A specimen cartridge is placed on a conveyor belt and it's moved through the machine with a robotic arm. Once a patient's results are available, Valleywise says the information immediately pops up on a patient's chart.
Health experts say knowing who has coronavirus and who doesn't is key to fighting the disease and being able to use scarce resources where they're needed most.
"We’re able to free up space in beds, patients. We’re not using PPE on patients that maybe don’t need to be under those strict PPE requirements. We can get patients out of isolation sooner," said Wesley Candelaria, Valleywise health director of laboratory services. "So all of that is really a big win for patient care.”
Currently, the test will only be available to Valleywise Health patients.
The testing system is capable of running 24/7, but Valleywise says the limiting factor is lab supplies. The health care provider says if they’re able to get more of these testing supplies, they could open up these rapid tests to more people.