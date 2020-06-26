PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valleywise Health says it activated its surge plan about a week ago to make sure it has enough resources to care for a spike in COVID-19 patients. However, it didn’t expect to see so many sick people.

“We are seeing more patients. More patients are being transferred in,” says Emergency Physician Dan Quan.

He says patients are coming in from the Valley as well as remote areas across the Arizona.

“We sort of thought, 'Yeah, it's going to increase.' But really, it's ramped up pretty quickly,” says Quan.

Hospitals across the Phoenix area have been preparing for a worst-case scenario. Valleywise says it has enough beds and ventilators to adequately care for patients sick with COVID-19, but the hospital has made some adjustments.

“We've opened up areas of the hospital for COVID patients that typically are not normally for COVID patients,” says Quan. “We have areas in the hospital where we can adapt and change those areas into being able to adequately care for intubated patients.”

With more community spread and more people testing positive, Quan says he’s helping more people with the severe illness.

“There have been younger people that, you know, had previously been healthy with no medical problems that have had issues with breathing,” says Quan.

Valleywise officials told Arizona’s Family it would not release hard numbers on how many ICU beds and ventilators the hospital has available. A spokesman said the number changes quickly.

Quan says staff needs more protective gear and more healthcare workers. The round-the-clock effort to care for those who need it most is taking an emotional toll.

“It gets pretty tiring taking care of all these patients, especially at the rate and the level that is required,” says Quan. “By the time you put all the PPE on, by the time you have somebody watch to make sure that that person is safe, it's kind of taxing on the mind as well as the body.”