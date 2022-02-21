PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Picture this: the stage at Valley Youth Theatre in downtown Phoenix is actually your living room. From binge-watching "The Mandalorian" to great loss, the memories of 16 young people during the COVID-19 pandemic are playing out in "Dear 2020!"

It is the first stage production at the theater since February 2020. "Proms were being canceled. Graduation was unsure. Not being able to go to school," said producing artistic director Bobb Cooper.

The show opens Friday and runs through March 13th. Cooper says he wanted to do something to lift up the kids and teens and look for the silver linings. "Here at the Valley Youth Theatre, they definitely have a place. And they always have a voice. That’s not necessarily the norm outside of these walls," he told Arizona's Family on Monday.

The outside world brought uncertainty in 2020. The pandemic, and the play, also include much-needed moments of levity. "I played a video game called Animal Crossing, and I got really obsessed with it, and I talk about it in the show too," said 6th grader Parker Pitt.

The script for "Dear 2020!" is a reflection of the toll coronavirus took on the mental health of our youth, including what made them smile like a new pet or more time with family. The show includes a series of monologues and conversations, and the students will be asking the audience to participate, like asking folks what they would tell themselves in 2020.

"I didn't expect to resonate with their stories as much as I did," Cooper said. "And their stories are not uncommon that all of us have been going through."

Masks are required for the audience at the theatre and you either have to be fully vaccinated or show a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the production. Here is information on tickets.