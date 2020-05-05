PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With restaurants and salons opening next week, more parents will be heading back to work and needing a place to take their kids. Valley of the Sun YMCA re-opened more child care sites this week to help.
"We've definitely been getting more calls," said Jenna Cooper, Emergency Response Coordinator for YMCA Valley of the Sun. "More calls about child care, more calls from people just excited about facilities re-opening and getting back to some kind of normalcy and routine."
Currently, Valley of the Sun YMCA locations sees about 200 kids a week. That number is expected to go up soon.
"We're getting calls all the time from different families saying their current child care provider is not open," said Cooper. "They don't know when they'll be re-opening, and they're wondering if we have space for them - absolutely."
She says they're still waiting to learn about guidelines before they know how many kids they can take this summer and what the hours will be.
"We're preparing for a possible waitlist situation," said Cooper. "We don't anticipate it quite at this time, but we're also anxiously awaiting those group size guidelines."
Right now, no more than ten people can be in each room. Staff and kids are taking safety measures like extra cleaning and temperature checks.
"We're buying up PPE, so face masks and gloves, definitely a lot of cleaning solution, sanitation, disinfectants, definitely stocking up because we're anticipating this might be lasting a little while," said Cooper.
She says scholarships are available for families in need.