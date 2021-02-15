PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valley of the Sun YMCA announced on Monday that they will start providing free rides to seniors who need to get to their COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
Many seniors are unable to drive or no longer have access to a car. With the YMCA's help, they can get to and from their appointment without having to risk exposure through public transportation and the rides are completely free.
This plan started through the YOPAS (YMCA Outreach Programs for Ahwatukee Seniors) with volunteers helping seniors to get around town, to buy groceries or get to medical appointments. The need for the free rides to get the COVID-19 vaccine had led them to find more resources and drivers.
Longtime supporter Chuck Dubroff, reached out to the YMCA to provide them with a donation to provide Uber rides to the seniors.
“Assembling the right partners for the endeavor, my wife and I and a few friends made a charitable contribution to the Y to implement the program. We have great hope that this program will remove in whole, or in part, the limitation on those seniors and others who find that transportation and its costs is a barrier to receiving the vaccine,” Dubroff said.
The donation has led the Valley of the Sun YMCA to reach out to Uber and find a way to organize the rides. The YMCA and Uber have been able to coordinate with the Arizona Department of Health Services to ensure a safe and easy drop-off and pick-up system at the largest state vaccination sites.
To schedule a ride, all you have to do is call 602-212-6088 or email opas@vosymca.org. For more information, you can also visit the Valley of the Sun YMCA's website here.