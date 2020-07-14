MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – COVID-19 testing for Embry Women’s Health and Apollo Healthcare has skyrocketed over the last few months. On Monday, the two testing sites saw a record number of people trying to get tested.
"When that word started getting out, we actually started seeing a really big shift. It turns out that now that people know that the site is there,” Apollo Healthcare CEO & Embry Women’s Health Development Director, Raymond Embry said. “You know, we've now hit our biggest record ever yesterday we tested 4,000 patients in a single day."
The healthcare group is traditionally an OBGYN, but when COVID-19 cases started to rise in Arizona, they knew they needed to act fast to help save the lives of Arizonans.
"Right off the bat, we knew you know that there was an opportunity to help the community, and so that kind of started this long struggle and saga that has been COVID-19 testing," Embry said.
Since the state re-opened after the stay-at-home order and word got out about their testing sites, he says the demand skyrocketed.
"In April, when we test 100 people, I thought that was a big deal and now to think that on a weekly basis we're testing upwards of 25,000 patients," he said.
Right now, the healthcare group has drive-thru testing facilities at Rio Salado in Tempe and Mesa Community College - 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"Our core team has been working for five months straight now I think you know nonstop, 15 hour days, most of the time."
Embry says as demand grows - his employees will continue doing their part to get people tested. Right now, they are working to open up additional locations around the Valley.
"You know I want to at least have five more test sites open by early next week. You know we're talking to community partners, you know some additional community colleges sites over in Central Phoenix, Maryville, Avondale, Cave Creek, in the Chandler-Gilbert area," Embry said.
When labs get additional machines - Embry says his team will work to increase the testing again - with a goal of around 30,000 tests a day to help make sure people are able to get the testing they need as soon as possible.
If you plan on going to one of Embry Health's testing sites, make sure you make an appointment first. This helps guarantee there will be a test for you when you get to the location.