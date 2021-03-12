LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valley Metro transit and United States Postal Service workers can line up to get the Johnson and Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday.
The three-day appointment-only clinic for essential workers runs from Friday March 12 to Sunday March 14 at Phoenix Union High School site in Laveen.
We’ve known for days the one-dose Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine arrived in Arizona, but now know which priority groups will get it first and when.
Valley Metro spokesperson Susan Tierney said she’s not able to track how many of the 4,000 Valley Metro eligible employees have signed up to get the shot thanks to partnerships between City of Phoenix, the Phoenix Union High School District, and Albertson’s/Safeway. Employees are not required to notify their employer if they’re getting the COVID vaccine. A majority of transit employees are contracted through another company to drive Valley Metro buses and the light rail systems.
“I have advocated for quite some time for these essential workers to move up on the priority list, and am pleased to see the county take action,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “Since the pandemic began, these are the people who show up every day, and work in close contact with other people – sometimes helping them board a bus or even buckle a seatbelt. They do it despite the risk to their own health. There is no question they are the backbone of our local economy.”
“This is so important with the single dose. We’re able to get our frontline transit workers out there. It’s very difficult to schedule them of course because they’re working around the clock so this is something that really makes a big difference with the single dose and only scheduling them once,” explained Susan Tierney, Valley Metro communications manager.
“Overall, I think people are very appreciative, this is a fantastic opportunity and something hopefully we’re on the healing end of this pandemic and this is a great step towards us moving back to you know bringing back our full ridership,” added Tierney.
Joining Valley Metro in the Johnson and Johnson vaccination clinic today, tomorrow, and Sunday is the United State Postal Service.
A USPS spokesperson was able to disclose as of yesterday, 2,000 of the 5,000 USPS employees in Maricopa County have signed up for the vaccine. Workers interact with the public at Post Office service counters and carriers who deliver mail at apartment complexes and homes.
“Our employees come to work every single day to make sure everyone receives the supplies, the medications they needed during this entire situation, so the opportunity to get a vaccine is a very welcomed news to us,” said USPS spokesperson Rod Spurgeon.