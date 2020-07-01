PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Valley Metro will no longer hand out face masks to passengers using public transportation in the Phoenix area. While masks are required, Valley Metro will not deny rides to passengers who are not wearing masks, and police will not be enforcing the mandate.

Riders are strongly encouraged to wear face masks while they’re aboard public transit vehicles -- buses, light rail, paratransit, Dial-a-Ride, and vanpools -- and at bus stops, train stations, transit centers, and other public areas.

Exemptions

Children ages 2 years and younger. Children in this age group should not wear masks/face coverings.

Anyone with a disability that makes it difficult for them to wear or remove a face covering.

Anyone who has been advised by a medical professional to not wear a face covering because of personal health issues.

Anyone who has trouble breathing or is unable to remove the face covering without help.

As important as communicating the guidelines and exemptions for face masks, Valley Metro has a message for passengers. Riders are asked to refrain from confronting passengers who are not wearing masks. "It may not be obvious to riders who is unable to wear a face covering, so we ask that riders be considerate of those without one," reads Valley Metro's COVID-19 update page.

