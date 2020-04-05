PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With quarantine and social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, there is not as much of a demand for public transportation. Because of this, Valley Metro is asking the public to reduce public transit use to necessary trips.

Valley Metro has also updated route schedule adjustments. The schedule of Tempe Orbit routes will be adjusted starting Monday. It will take place Monday through Friday and Saturday. Sunday's schedule will stay the same. Express and RAPID will also have a limited schedule starting Monday.

+3 Valley Metro asking bus passengers to board at the back, hold up fares Valley Metro says it continues to offer service on a regular schedule, but it's making some changes riders need to know about.

The adjustments that are still in effect is the suspension of the Scottsdale trolley service until further notice and the closing of Transit Center customer service windows at certain transit centers.

To get exact schedules, suspensions, closures and preventive measures taken to stop the spread of COVID-19 on board public transportation, visit the Valley Metro website. The public can also get help planning trips by contacting customer service at (602) 253-500 or csr@valleymetro.org.